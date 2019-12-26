Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.25

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

