Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading Down 10%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s stock price traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 106,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 83,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 price target on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

