Reviewing ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) and AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ASAHI GLASS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ASAHI GLASS/ADR pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR $130.38 billion 1.17 $30.64 billion N/A N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR $13.83 billion 0.59 $815.30 million $10.83 0.68

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ASAHI GLASS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR 6.13% 7.23% 4.06%

Summary

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR beats ASAHI GLASS/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 23,381 branches in China; and 13 overseas branches and 4 overseas representative offices. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices. In addition, the company offers chemical products that include chlor-alkali and urethane products, which comprise vinyl chloride, vinyl chloride raw materials, caustic soda, and urethane materials; and fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals, including fluoropolymers/films, water and oil repellents, pharmaceutical and agrochemical, intermediates and active ingredients, and iodine-related products. Further, it provides refractory materials, fine ceramics, and sputtering targets; and logistics/engineering services. It has a strategic development agreement with Ubiquitous Energy. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

