Critical Review: Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) versus Koninklijke KPN (NYSE:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke KPN and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.65 billion 1.88 $320.05 million N/A N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.10 billion 3.10 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Koninklijke KPN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

