Analyzing Regis (NYSE:RGS) & Franchise Group (NYSE:FRGA)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Regis alerts:

This table compares Regis and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -2.66% 17.49% 6.54% Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A

96.1% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regis and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $1.07 billion 0.60 -$14.23 million $1.38 12.98 Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franchise Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regis and Franchise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Summary

Regis beats Franchise Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services. The company's SmartStyle, Signature Style, MasterCuts, Regis, and International salon concepts offer a range of custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and Supercuts salon concepts provide high quality hair care services and professional hair care products. As of June 30, 2018, the Company-owned salon segment operated 3,966 company-owned salons in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and the Franchise salon segment operated 4,114 franchised salons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.