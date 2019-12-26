Comparing Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $390.30 million 7.81 N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.53 $176.07 million $3.69 16.77

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hammerson and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 4 1 0 1.86 Regency Centers 0 5 2 0 2.29

Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

