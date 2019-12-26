Contrasting Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Total System Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Total System Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Total System Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68% Farfetch -35.84% -25.14% -18.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Total System Services and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 0 5 6 0 2.55 Farfetch 1 1 9 0 2.73

Total System Services currently has a consensus price target of $123.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 129.19%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Total System Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total System Services and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.03 billion 5.86 $576.66 million $4.26 31.28 Farfetch $602.38 million 4.81 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -16.37

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total System Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Total System Services beats Farfetch on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

