El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,699,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $20,891,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $74.44.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

