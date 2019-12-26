Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Inter Parfums also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $166,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 69,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 47.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

