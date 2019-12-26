$1.08 EPS Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.