$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

