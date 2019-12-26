Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CDXS stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $993.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,028,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Codexis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 178,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.