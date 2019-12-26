Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.