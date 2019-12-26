Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

