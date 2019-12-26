Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $55.44.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Carnival Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Carnival Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Dongfeng Motor Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Dongfeng Motor Group Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING/ADR to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING/ADR to “Hold”
Globus Maritime Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
Globus Maritime Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
Genesis Energy Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine
Genesis Energy Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report