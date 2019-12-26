ValuEngine Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to “Hold”

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

