Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $17.33

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,186. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.