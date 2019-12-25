Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $100.03

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 559,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

