Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.83. Valhi shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 10,463 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

