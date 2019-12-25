Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.25. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

