Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.91. Centamin shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 43,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.78.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.