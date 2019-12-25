Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.81. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 548,377 shares.

LUC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million and a PE ratio of -86.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

