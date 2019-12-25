The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.72

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and traded as high as $46.45. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 11,742 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

