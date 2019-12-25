RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.83. RUSHYDRO PJSC/S shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 190,031 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

