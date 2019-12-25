SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.70. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 9,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.