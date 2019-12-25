ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.55

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and traded as high as $67.80. ITM Power shares last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 956,804 shares.

Separately, First Berlin cut ITM Power to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.85. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million and a P/E ratio of -22.41.

In related news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

