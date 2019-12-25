SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.58. SunOpta shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 36,846 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.73. The company has a market cap of $295.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$390.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

