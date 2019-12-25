CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.47

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.16. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 22,762 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

