Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,446.80

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,446.80 and traded as high as $1,630.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $1,580.00, with a volume of 9,622 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.47.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

