Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.90. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 138,904 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $566.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

