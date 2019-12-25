Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.51. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 7,014 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

