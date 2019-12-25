Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.76. Infrastructure India shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.