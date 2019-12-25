Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.84. Arts-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

