Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Continental Building Products (CBPX)

11/13/2019 – Continental Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Continental Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $37.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Continental Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Continental Building Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CBPX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 232,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,530 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth $207,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Continental Building Products by 80.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

