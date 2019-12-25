Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (IDHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

