Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

