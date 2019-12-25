Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $71.99.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.