Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61 (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6069 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,890. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report