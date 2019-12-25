Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 4,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,389. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.