Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (OYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

OYLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

