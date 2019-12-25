Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5669 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

NYSEARCA RTM remained flat at $$115.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

