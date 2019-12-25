Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2815 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of SPVM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

