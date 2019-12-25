Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

BATS OQAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

