Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

BATS OQAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report