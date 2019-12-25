Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2362 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 2,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

