Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of ISDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,313. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.