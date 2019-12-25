Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA IUSS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

