Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:RYU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. 38,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

