Brokerages Anticipate Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $53.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 7,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.