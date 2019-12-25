Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $276,956.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, IDAX, TDAX, Kucoin, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

