MVL (MVL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,454.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, UEX and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $121,454.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

