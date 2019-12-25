Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00011769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

