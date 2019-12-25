Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target at $32.14

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,128 shares of company stock worth $3,967,490. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 140,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

